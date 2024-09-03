ADVERTISEMENT
Nkoranza chiefs and elders angry over Mahama 'snub' after waiting all-day

Kojo Emmanuel

The Chiefs and Elders of the Nkoranza Traditional Council have voiced their strong disappointment in John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and the party.

John Mahama
John Mahama

This comes after Mahama and his team failed to meet with the council as planned during the NDC's campaign tour in the area.

According to the council, arrangements had been made for a meeting as part of the tour. Still, despite being kept waiting from morning until evening, neither Mahama nor any representatives from the NDC showed up.

The Chiefs and Elders regarded this as a serious affront to their authority and a breach of respect for traditional leadership.

In response to this perceived slight, the Chiefs and Elders took the drastic step of invoking curses on anyone within their traditional jurisdiction who votes for the NDC in the upcoming elections.

The aggrieved chiefs warned their subjects not to vote for the NDC in the pending December 7, 2024, and they could be seen in the video invoking curses on any person who votes for the party.

John Dramani Mahama
John Dramani Mahama Pulse Ghana

"John Mahama has made us sit here from morning to evening. Anybody coming for a rally here should go to (sic). Anybody who votes for this party (the NDC) would die," an elder fumed.

Another elder said: "They don’t respect anybody. They have made our chiefs sit here from the morning. They told us they would be coming at 9:00 am, then they changed the time to 6:00 pm, and we have been sitting waiting for them since then. They came to do their campaign, and they have left."

The incident has stirred significant discussion, with many wondering how this development will affect the NDC's standing in the region as the election approaches.

