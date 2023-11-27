No one can destroy the peace of Ghana — Nana Addo condemns weapon-brandishing NDC youth

The development coincides with the 'Fixing the Country Movement' plans to occupy Mahama's office on the same day, over Airbus corruption allegations.

The 'Fixing the Country Movement stated that if they perceive a lack of progress in the Airbus corruption investigations involving Mahama, they will proceed with occupying his office to picket.

The Movement consider any nonchalant approach to the Airbus corruption affair unacceptable and called on relevant parties to take immediate action.

Nana Addo speaking at the Valedictory Service for the outgoing Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rt. Reverend Professor Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, said the actions of the NDC faithful will have no place before, during, or after the December 2024 general elections.

He assured Ghanaians that his administration is around the clock to bring the economy to the level it was before COVID-19.

He was optimistic he would fulfill this promise before exiting office.

Nana Addo expressed his disapproval of the behaviour of the NDC youth, emphasizing that such actions will find no place in the lead-up to, during, or after the December 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

"It is my honest hope that the machetes and weapons brandished last week at the residence of the NDC's presidential candidate, the former president John Mahama are not signs of things to come in the run-up of the 2024 elections elections.

