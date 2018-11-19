No Voltarian was elected; NDC must be worried – Anita De-Soso warns

news

The First National Vice Chair of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Anita De-Soso believes the party should be worried that no Voltarian was elected during Saturday’s congress.

The largest opposition party in the country held its Annual Delegates Congress over the weekend at the Fantasy Dome, inside the Accra Trade Fair Centre.

READ ALSO: Asiedu Nketia sweeps to third term victory as NDC General Secretary

Over 900 delegates gathered at the venue to elect national executives of the NDC ahead of the 2020 elections.

Mrs. De-Soso was one of many aspirants from the Volta region who lost out in the elections on Saturday.

She lost out on the National Organiser position, which was eventually won by Joshua Akamba.

Two other Volarians, Koko Anyidoho and Dan Abodapki also lost out in their bids to become General Secretary and National Organiser respectively.

Mrs. De-Soso believes that fact that “there is no Voltarian in the game” should come as a big worry for the NDC.

“Now there is no Voltarian in the game, all the Voltarians are out so let’s think about it. I will end here,” she told Joy FM following the declaration of the results.

READ ALSO: Ex-convict elected NDC deputy communications officer

On her failure to become National Organiser, Mrs. De-Soso said he is nevertheless proud to have stood among men.

“There were few women against 23 men contesting for different positions…if that is what they [delegates] want so be it…I have made my name and I will continue to enjoy myself in the party,” she added.

The biggest winners from the Congress were Johnson Asiedu Nketia and Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo who were voted as General Secretary and National Chairman respectively.

Sammy Gyamfi was also elected Communications Director, with Kwaku Boahen and Ako Gunn emerging his deputies.