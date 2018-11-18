Asiedu Nketia sweeps to third term victory as NDC General Secretary

news

Asiedu Nketia has won a decisive third term victory as the General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Provisional results indicate that he overwhelmingly defeated his contender and deputy Koku Anyidoho with over 7000 votes.

Mr Nketia, popularly called General Mosquito, first became the NDC General Secretary in 2008 after serving in parliament for 12 years.

He is the longest serving NDC executive, engineering two electoral victories in 2008 and 2012.

--A dictator--

Mr Nketia has been described as a dictator by the party's former Central Regional Chairman, Bernard Allottey Jacobs.

“Since we are going to have new faces at the national functionaries executive committee, I am sure he will be whipped in line so we all ensure victory for the NDC,” he told Joy News.