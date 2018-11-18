Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Asiedu Nketia sweeps to third term victory as NDC General Secretary

Provisional results indicate that he overwhelmingly defeated his contender and deputy Koku Anyidoho with over 7000 votes.

  • Published:
play

Asiedu Nketia has won a decisive third term victory as the General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

READ MORE: NDC delegates congress: armed police deployed to protect ballot boxes

Provisional results indicate that he overwhelmingly defeated his contender and deputy Koku Anyidoho with over 7000 votes.

Mr Nketia, popularly called General Mosquito, first became the NDC General Secretary in 2008 after serving in parliament for 12 years.

He is the longest serving NDC executive, engineering two electoral victories in 2008 and 2012.

--A dictator--

Mr Nketia has been described as a dictator by the party's former Central Regional Chairman, Bernard Allottey Jacobs.

READ MORE: NDC delegates congress: Voting suspended briefly following commotion

“Since we are going to have new faces at the national functionaries executive committee, I am sure he will be whipped in line so we all ensure victory for the NDC,” he told Joy News.

This is the 'worst' NDC congress - Angry delegate declares
'We don't accept Voter ID card for Ghana Card' – NIA reacts
Sammy Gyamfi takes commanding lead in NDC communications director election
NDC Congress: sorting and counting of ballots underway
