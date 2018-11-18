Pulse.com.gh logo
NDC delegates congress: armed police deployed to protect ballot boxes

The security measures follow complains by some aspirants that there are attempts to rig the elections.

Security has been beefed up to protect ballot boxes at the NDC national delegates congress.

READ MORE: NDC congress: Aspirants suspect machinations, vote rigging

The security measures follow complains by some aspirants that there are attempts to rig the elections.

The Greater Accra region police command has said 300 police personnel will be deployed to the congress venue.

However, as tension and anxiety rise, the congress planning committee has asked for more policemen to protect the ballot boxes.

At the voting centre, armed policemen could be seen standing by each of the ballot boxes.

Voting is yet to end after almost 24 hours of voting, causing agitation among some delegates and aspirants.

Voting was temporarily suspended in the early hours of Sunday morning.

READ MORE: NDC delegates congress: Voting suspended briefly following commotion

In addition, voting for delegates from the Eastern and Volta regions were briefly suspended after allegations of machinations and foul play.

