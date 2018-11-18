news

Security has been beefed up to protect ballot boxes at the NDC national delegates congress.

The security measures follow complains by some aspirants that there are attempts to rig the elections.

The Greater Accra region police command has said 300 police personnel will be deployed to the congress venue.

However, as tension and anxiety rise, the congress planning committee has asked for more policemen to protect the ballot boxes.

At the voting centre, armed policemen could be seen standing by each of the ballot boxes.

Voting is yet to end after almost 24 hours of voting, causing agitation among some delegates and aspirants.

Voting was temporarily suspended in the early hours of Sunday morning.

In addition, voting for delegates from the Eastern and Volta regions were briefly suspended after allegations of machinations and foul play.