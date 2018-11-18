Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Ex-convict elected NDC deputy communications officer

He polled 1816 votes to come in as the second deputy communications director while Kwaku Boahene polled  2847 votes to come in as the first deputy communications director.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Ako Gunn, a former convict has been elected as one of the deputy director of communications of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He polled 1816 votes to come in as the second deputy communications director while Kwaku Boahene polled  2847 votes to come in as the first deputy communications director.

READ MORE: Ghanaians are crying “Enko yie”: Mahama tears into Akufo-Addo

Gunn was found guilty of contempt in 2016, along side a fellow panelist and a show host (Alistair Nelson and Salifu Maase), after issuing threats to kill judges.

Known as the 'Montie 3,' they were sentenced to four month in prison by the Supreme Court following contempt proceedings against them.

The made threats on the lives of Supreme Court judges who sat on the Abu Ramadan and Gary Nimako versus the Electoral Commission case.

READ MORE: 'We don't accept Voter ID card for Ghana Card' – NIA reacts

Then president John Mahama remitted their sentence after they served 27 days in jail.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Sammy Gyamfi elected NDC communications officer Sammy Gyamfi elected NDC communications officer
NDC General Secretary: Asiedu Nketia takes early lead NDC General Secretary: Asiedu Nketia takes early lead
This is the 'worst' NDC congress - Angry delegate declares This is the 'worst' NDC congress - Angry delegate declares
'We don't accept Voter ID card for Ghana Card' – NIA reacts 'We don't accept Voter ID card for Ghana Card' – NIA reacts
Sammy Gyamfi takes commanding lead in NDC communications director election Sammy Gyamfi takes commanding lead in NDC communications director election
NDC Congress: sorting and counting of ballots underway NDC Congress: sorting and counting of ballots underway

Recommended Videos

Mahama wasn't matured for the Presidency - Alban Bagbin Mahama wasn't matured for the Presidency - Alban Bagbin
EC commissioner goes soul-winning at Accra Mall EC commissioner goes soul-winning at Accra Mall
Ghanaians are dying under you – Mahama tells Akufo-Addo Ghanaians are dying under you – Mahama tells Akufo-Addo



Related Articles

NDC General Secretary: Asiedu Nketia takes early lead
This is the 'worst' NDC congress - Angry delegate declares
'We don't accept Voter ID card for Ghana Card' – NIA reacts
Sammy Gyamfi takes commanding lead in NDC communications director election
NDC Congress: sorting and counting of ballots underway
NDC delegates congress: armed police deployed to protect ballot boxes
Ghanaians are crying “Enko yie”: Mahama tears into Akufo-Addo
NDC congress: Aspirants suspect machinations, vote rigging
NDC delegates congress: Voting suspended briefly following commotion

Politics

NDC delegates congress: armed police deployed to protect ballot boxes
Ghanaians are crying “Enko yie”: Mahama tears into Akufo-Addo
NDC congress: Aspirants suspect machinations, vote rigging
NDC delegates congress: Voting suspended briefly following commotion
X
Advertisement