Ako Gunn, a former convict has been elected as one of the deputy director of communications of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He polled 1816 votes to come in as the second deputy communications director while Kwaku Boahene polled 2847 votes to come in as the first deputy communications director.

Gunn was found guilty of contempt in 2016, along side a fellow panelist and a show host (Alistair Nelson and Salifu Maase), after issuing threats to kill judges.

Known as the 'Montie 3,' they were sentenced to four month in prison by the Supreme Court following contempt proceedings against them.

The made threats on the lives of Supreme Court judges who sat on the Abu Ramadan and Gary Nimako versus the Electoral Commission case.

Then president John Mahama remitted their sentence after they served 27 days in jail.