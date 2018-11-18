Ghanaians are crying “Enko yie”: Mahama tears into Akufo-Addo

news

Former President John Mahama has blasted President Nana Akufo-Addo handling of the economy, saying business confidence has gone down and economic activities are at a "standstill."

READ MORE: NDC congress: Aspirants suspect machinations, vote rigging

"The cry you hear from Ghanaians every day is 'Enko yie,'” the ex-president, who is running to lead the NDC into the 2020 polls said.

He said business confidence was at all time high under his four-year tenure "and economic activity and investment in the real sector exceeded the performance in the last two years under the NPP".

"We must be proud of our party and proud of our record in Government. At each opportunity we have had to serve in government, the people of Ghana have seen more rapid progress in terms of development and improvement in economic activity," he said.

READ MORE: NDC delegates congress: Voting suspended briefly following commotion

He added: "Development in the roads, education, healthcare, electricity and water sectors, and also in the aviation and maritime subsectors were clearly visible for all Ghanaians to see."