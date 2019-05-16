The NPP swept to victory by a huge margin during the 2016 elections after polling 53.85% of the total votes to the NDC’s 44.40%.

In its country report on Ghana released on Wednesday, the EIU said it will be difficult for the NDC and its flagbearer John Mahama to win next year’s election.

This, the EIU explained, is because Ghana’s economy and growth outlook is looking fairly strong under the Akufo-Addo government.

“Nana Akufo-Addo, the president, and his NPP will see the country’s economic situation generally improve during the remainder of their terms of office… Akufo-Addo will face a challenge from John Mahama— Ghana’s president from 2012 to early 2017, who was elected leader of the opposition NDC in February 2019,” the EIU said.

“The 2016 legislative election was won by the NPP; and the campaign was dominated by the faltering economy, which many Ghanaians still associate with Mr Mahama.”

The report added: “The Economist Intelligence Unit believes that it will be difficult for the NDC under Mr Mahama to portray itself as the better custodian of Ghana’s economy, especially as the country’s growth outlook is fairly strong.”

The report concluded that “expect Mr. Akufo-Addo and the NPP to secure re-election in 2020.”

The EIU has over the years released similar reports and predictions on Ghana’s elections, which in a number of cases have turned out to be right.