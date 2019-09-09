According to him, Ghana is not serious to eliminate corruption as he believes successive governments have not shown commitment to fighting corruption.

He said Ghana is trailing compared to other countries in the fight against corruption because of weak leadership and the lack of political will.

Opuni in an interview with ABC News said allegations of corruption under successive governments have not done enough to fight the canker.

He stated that "Sometimes I wake up in the morning and I question whether we are serious about fighting corruption in this country. What I have seen is that always those in government are corrupt, those in opposition are innocent.

"When the tables turn, then those who were in government yesterday and are in opposition today become angels. This has always been the approach which makes me doubt if we are serious about fighting corruption."

He believes with strong leadership and political will to fight the menace, the country can overcome corruption.

"When somebody is even alleged to have engaged in a corrupt deed, quickly you get party faithful fighting back, protecting their own.

"I would want to see a situation where the government will even disown their own. Party members and regional minsters will disown their own and take them to court. But that is not what I’m seeing," he stressed.