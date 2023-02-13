NPP can’t win the 2024 elections with the prevailing economic conditions – Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

He was speaking to Captain Koda on the Kumasi based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show Nyansapo on Monday February 13,2023.

"Retaining power in the 2024 general polls is not farfetched but the party will have to do more to make the living condition of the ordinary Ghanaian a bit easier ".

"I strongly believe breaking the eight is doable, however we all must accept that, there is hardship in the country and as the adage goes 'a hungry man is and angry man', and so we must work hard to turn things around if indeed we want to remain in power", he said.

Relatedly, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, a flagbearer aspirant of the NPP said he is the next person to succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Speaking to Accra based GHOne TV, he said the party believes in a system of hierarchy where people are in line to take up positions available in the party.

“… there is this sense in our part of the world that this older and this the one whose turn has come and that is the one.

“For me and Nana Akufo-Addo we come from Prof Adu Boahen. And I have always been behind Nana Akufo-Addo, his excellency the president. We have had excellent relations both in Parliament and as ministers.

“It has always been the case that he will go before I go… and I think when he finishes, I will inherit him,” he said.