NPP Flagbearer Race: Kumasi market queens pick nomination forms for Alan Kyeremanten

The group, known for its grassroots mobilization efforts, paid the Ghc50,000 fee required for Mr. Kyerematen to participate in the upcoming presidential primaries on November 4.
A group of market queens from Kumasi in the Ashanti Region have picked up the nomination forms for Alan Kojo Kyeremanten to contest as flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
Leader of the Kumasi Tomato sellers union Comfort Serwaa said they decided to pay the nomination fee for Mr Kyerematen to show that they trust in his capacity and ability to lead this nation.
“We decided that we won’t allow Mr Kyerematen to pick his forms, we will put resources together and pay the fee for him. So we are here to pick the forms for Alan so he can become the President of Ghana.”
Mr Kyerematen resigned from his position as Trades Minister in January 2023 to focus on his presidential ambitions.
This is not the first time the Queens have shown their support, as they have previously donated cement and quarry stones to the Kumasi Race Course Market Women.
During their consultations, they also engaged with the executives of the Kumasi Central Market, urging the market women to rally behind Mr Kyerematen and highlighting his achievements in the Trades and Industry Ministry as reasons to support his candidature.
Recently, a spokesperson for the Alan Kyeremanten Campaign, Yaw Buaben Asamoa chided President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for betraying the former Trade Minister.
He said Mr. Kyerematen sacrificed for Nana Akufo-Addo to be flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2008, but the President has refused to endorse him for the 2024 elections.
Speaking in an interview with Wontumi TV on May 19, 2023, Buaben Asamoa revealed that during the 2007 and 2008 NPP primaries, which featured seventeen strong candidates, including twelve cabinet members, Alan Kyerematen emerged as the runner-up, with then-Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama placing third.
However, Alan Kyerematen selflessly sacrificed his opportunity to contest in a runoff against Akufo-Addo, expressing his support for Akufo-Addo's bid to promote unity within the party and enhance their chances of winning the general elections.
