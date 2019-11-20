He said only 26 billion was spent on capital expenditure out of the 90 billion borrowed and not having any tangible infrastructural projects to show for it.

He alleged that the rest of the money has been "consumed" by the government.

His comments come after some Ghanaians hailed the NPP-led government over its social policy interventions since taking office in 2017.

They said the implementation of key policies such as the Free SHS, Planting for Food and Jobs, One-District One-Factory, Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) and a host of others confirms the government’s positive performance so far.

A Pressure group called Youth Patriotic Movement stated that "Under the leadership of His Excellency Nana Akufo Addo, we the youth of the country are enjoying free SHS."

It said "Our parents who were not able to buy fertilizers and other farm inputs are now also enjoying from the Planting for Food and Jobs Project. University graduates who were seriously frustrated to the extent of forming the Unemployment Graduate Association have now been absorbed into the NABCo modules, getting some monthly stipends to support themselves and their families".

Youth Patriotic Movement, therefore, called on Ghanaians to support Nana Addo's bid for a second term in office come 2020.

"We have come to realize that the current government has done a lot in that direction and deserves commendation," it added.

However, the NDC MP said Nana Addo doesn't deserve a second term and ask if "someone tell me what they have done to deserve a continuity?"

In a tweet, he wrote: "The NPP in three years has borrowed close to Ghc 90 billion with only 26 billion on capital expenditure and the rest consumed!!

"Please, can someone tell me what they have done to deserve continuity?"