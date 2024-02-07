NPP gov't created 2.1 million jobs between 2017 and 2022 — Bawumia

He specified the recruitment of 100,000 health workers, 100,000 teachers, and a substantial increase in fire service personnel.

Bawumia emphasized the government's accomplishment in generating more jobs within a seven-year span than any previous administration, acknowledging the ongoing need for further job creation.

He emphasized the undeniable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war on global economies, including Ghana.

Bawumia said notwithstanding the difficulties the NPP government have to among other things fix dimsor, National Health Insurance, clear the arrears, make education free and accessible.

He stated that between 2017 and 2019, all the indicators, economic growth, industry growth, fiscal deficits, and exchange rate were all moving in the right direction.