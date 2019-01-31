Former president John Dramani Mahama has criticised the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) over what he described as massive borrowing.

According to him, the Akufo-Addo government has nothing to show despite borrowing over GHc50 billion.

He said, since assuming office, all the NPP government has done is to increase the public debt stock.

Mahama was speaking to some NDC delegates at Kete-Krachi in the Krachi West Constituency.

The ex-president is currently on a week-long campaign tour of the Volta region in a bid to canvass votes ahead of the NDC’s presidential primary.

“Arithmetically, borrowing 50 billion Ghana Cedis in just two years means the NPP government is borrowing 25 billion every year with nothing to show Ghanaians; what is the money being used for?” Mahama retorted.

The NDC presidential aspirant further defended the GH¢40 billion borrowed during his own tenure of office.

He explained that the monies borrowed during his four-year administration was used to finance major infrastructure projects.

He said the erstwhile NDC government invested in healthcare, education, water, electricity and roads, among other social infrastructure projects.

Mahama called on delegates to intensify their support so that the NDC can return to power in 2020.