Currently on an official visit, he paid a courtesy call to both the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and the Ashanti Regional Minister.
NPP govt will complete abandoned and uncompleted projects in Ashanti region — Amin Adam
Finance Minister Mohammed Amin Adam has reassured the government's commitment to restarting and finishing delayed infrastructure projects in the Ashanti Region.
Emphasizing the Ashanti Region's crucial role in Ghana's economic development, the Minister reiterated the government's dedication to implementing vital projects.
The projects encompass the Kumasi International Airport, Kejetia Redevelopment Market, and the Mother and Baby Unit at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.
Emphasizing the need for immediate focus on these endeavors, he recognized obstacles impeding their completion and pledged prompt resolution.
He said the residents are also aware that, we [Government] have faced some challenges as a result we had to stall for some time, but you also know that His Excellency the President is determined to make sure that these projects are completed for the benefit of our people.
He [Nana Addo] has directed that we pay attention to these projects to bring some urgency and speed to bear on these projects so we can get them completed for people to begin to benefit from these projects.
