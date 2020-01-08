He said he will score the NPP government led by Nana Addo 0.0% because they have failed since assuming the reins of power.

His assessment of the president comes days after Nana Addo had told the Ghanaian media that contrary to some 48% score awarded his government by Imani Africa, a policy think tank, his government deserves 72% pass mark for its performance.

But Osofo Kyiri Abosom disagrees.

Speaking on Adinkra TV, he said the NPP has disappointed, deceived and dumped Ghanaians after winning power.

"I have scored the NPP 0.0% for their performance because Nana Akufo-Addo has done little to earn high score; Akufo-Addo has not proven himself enough in terms of governance for Ghanaians to vote him again in 2020," he added.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom

He also promised to break the hold the NPP and the National Democratic Congress (NDC)have on the Ghanaian electorate since 1992.

The newly formed political party, Ghana Union Movement (GUM) founded by the Head Pastor and General Overseer of the Life Assembly Worship Centre in Accra, said it is preparing to win power in the 2020 elections.

He said the major areas he would cover all aspects of development, including industrialisation, employment, education, health, sanitation, security, and employment for the youth if voted President in 2020.