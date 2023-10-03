NPP is not for Akans – Kumasi market women slam Kennedy Agyapong over tribal politics

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a representative of the “NPP Identifiable Groups at Kumasi Central Market, Kejetia and Race Course,” is heard saying that Ghana is not for Akans nor for Northerners. Ghana, she says is for all Ghanaians and to that end, tribal politics has no place in the country.

“Kennedy Agyapong recently traveled abroad and we heard him speaking and claiming that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (a Northern) is contesting and John Mahama (also a Northern) is contesting and Alban Bagbin (the current speaker of Parliament) is also nursing ambitions and that, it is time for Akans to rise up and insist that the NPP elects an Akan candidate”

“The NPP is not for Akans and it is not for Northerners. NPP is a “Ghana party” that looks carefully at the work and commitment of an individual before he or she is chosen to lead the party. It is on this basis that we the market women at the Central Market are rallying behind Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the NPP” the Market woman said in her local language, Twi.

“We the market women at Central Market do not believe in insults. We believe in the power of our vote and our influence. We interact with many votes and we engage them in conversations, so we can convince up to ten (10) or more.

“This is the reason why we are calling on NPP delegates to elect Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the party’s presidential candidate because he is the one all the people we are interacting with are calling for ahead of the December 2024 general elections” she added.