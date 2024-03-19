NPP is the only party that cares about Ghana's well-being — Kofi Jumah

He asserted that Ghana owes a considerable debt of gratitude to the NPP, without whose contributions, the nation's progress within the context of the 4th Republic would be markedly diminished.

During an interview with Adubia TV, the NPP stalwart emphasized that the NPP stands as the sole political entity in Ghana genuinely dedicated to the nation's well-being.

Pulse Ghana

He said "It will be very difficult for the public to accept this statement from me, but I sincerely believe within my heart that the only party in Ghana that really has Ghana at heart, is the NPP. That is my sincere belief.