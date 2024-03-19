ADVERTISEMENT
NPP is the only party that cares about Ghana's well-being — Kofi Jumah

Emmanuel Tornyi

Maxwell Kofi Jumah, the CEO of GIHOC Distilleries, emphasizes that since assuming office in 2017, the policies and programs introduced by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government underscore the party's adeptness in steering Ghana towards progress and prosperity.

Maxwell Kofi Jumah
Maxwell Kofi Jumah

According to him, the NPP's initiatives have been instrumental in shaping the country's trajectory for development.

He asserted that Ghana owes a considerable debt of gratitude to the NPP, without whose contributions, the nation's progress within the context of the 4th Republic would be markedly diminished.

During an interview with Adubia TV, the NPP stalwart emphasized that the NPP stands as the sole political entity in Ghana genuinely dedicated to the nation's well-being.

NPP supporters
NPP supporters Pulse Ghana
He said "It will be very difficult for the public to accept this statement from me, but I sincerely believe within my heart that the only party in Ghana that really has Ghana at heart, is the NPP. That is my sincere belief.

"My father was CPP regional secretary for the Ashanti Region, so I have background in CPP. I was a young pioneer, but I’ll tell you, even my father, during his latter days, used to say this: without NPP, Ghana would be nowhere. It's a miracle that we’ve put together people who have the thinking like that; they are not angels but they are far, far better than any alternative you can think of."

