NPP official arrested in Mpohor on suspicion of registering a minor

His arrest was upon a criminal Complaint being filed with the police by the NDC Constituency Executives for Mpohor late yesterday.

Frank Nkrumah also known as Azeto was whereupon arrested, and detained by the Mpohor Police.

Nkrumah, who also serves as a tutor at Mpohor Senior High School (SHS), was taken into custody on Friday, May 10, 2024.

It has been reported that the suspect will be brought before the court on Monday, May 13, 2024.

Meanwhile, George Opare Addo, the National Youth Organiser of the NDC, has accused the Supreme Court of exacerbating the challenges in the current limited voter registration process.

He argued that recent Supreme Court rulings have empowered the Electoral Commission (EC) to be more accountable to the people of Ghana.

Speaking on Accra-based Citi FM, George criticized the EC for not adhering to the law.

