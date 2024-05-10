NPP official arrested in Mpohor on suspicion of registering a minor

Frank Nkrumah, the Treasurer of the NPP in the Mpohor constituency, was arrested for allegedly registering a minor during the ongoing registration exercise.
An official of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been arrested in Mpohor under suspicion of enrolling underage individuals in the voter registration process.
His arrest was upon a criminal Complaint being filed with the police by the NDC Constituency Executives for Mpohor late yesterday.
Frank Nkrumah also known as Azeto was whereupon arrested, and detained by the Mpohor Police.
Nkrumah, who also serves as a tutor at Mpohor Senior High School (SHS), was taken into custody on Friday, May 10, 2024.
It has been reported that the suspect will be brought before the court on Monday, May 13, 2024.
Meanwhile, George Opare Addo, the National Youth Organiser of the NDC, has accused the Supreme Court of exacerbating the challenges in the current limited voter registration process.
He argued that recent Supreme Court rulings have empowered the Electoral Commission (EC) to be more accountable to the people of Ghana.
Speaking on Accra-based Citi FM, George criticized the EC for not adhering to the law.
His remarks come amidst various difficulties encountered by the Electoral Commission during the ongoing limited voter registration exercise, including network issues at several registration centers, which have hindered potential voters from registering.
