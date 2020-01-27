The forms were picked by the Director of Research at the Presidency, Victor Newman on behalf of the President.

In a speech after picking the form, Mr Newman said President Akufo-Addo is willing to lead the governing party again into victory in 2020.

This does not come as a surprise to many people since his government appointees and other NPP members had been giving hints of him seeking re-election after the social media hashtag, ‘#4More4Nana’ and ‘#4MoreToDoMore’ was popularised.

Currently, President Akufo-Addo is the only person who has picked a form. It is not certain if he will face any opposition within the NPP.

The presidential aspirants are expected to pay a non-refundable nomination fee of GHC20,000 whilst the filing fee is GHC200,000.

The NPP will hold its primaries on April 20, 2020. On that same day, it will elect the remainder of its Parliamentary candidates.

The party has already held primaries for constituencies that do not have sitting Members of Parliament.