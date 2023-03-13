NPP presidential race: Afriyie Akoto launches campaign

He also revealed that he has been campaigning quietly since resigning as the Agriculture Minister.

"I have been running around the country now for six years. Every year except 2020 when COVID prevented me, I had been going around the country as the Minister for Agriculture because I have been waiting for the party to come out with a date for the primaries, and then I will draw up my programme accordingly. It doesn’t mean, my supporters are asleep. They are very active in all the 16 regions," he stated.

As the NPP prepares for its primaries to elect a flagbearer, the men are gradually being separated from the boys.

Even though the party is yet to open its nomination for the flagbearership race, some aspiring members of the party have declared to contest in the presidential race of the party ahead of the 2024 elections.

So far, seven stalwarts of the NPP have made public their intentions to lead the party.

The contenders in the NPP race are the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; a former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko; the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, and a former presidential spokesperson and General Secretary of the party, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.

