NPP Primaries: All 10 presidential aspirants cleared by party

A press statement signed by the General Secretary of NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong on Wednesday (July 12, 2023), said the National Council of the party is scheduled to deliberate on the Vetting Committee's recommendations on July 20, 2023.

The party’s General Secretary however, cautioned all the aspirants to go about their campaign and interactions in a decorouse manner.

He noted that NPP has a bigger task ahead to win the 2024 presidential elections, thus the actions and inactions of the aspirants must reflect the party’s goal and ambition of ‘Breaking the 8’.

“My word of advice to all of them and their supporters is that they should be measured in their utterances and have the party’s interest first at heart before any other interest comes in.

“Its important that we all work together as a party to ensure that everyone’s statement or campaign is in decorous. It also throws a challenge to us the national party, our duty as the referee is to make sure that the processes leading to the elections are free, fair, transparent and also peaceful. It makes it easy for us “ he said.

Pulse Ghana