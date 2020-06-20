Constituency executives, MPs, patrons the party and founding members are the delegates who will vote to elect the party’s parliamentary candidates for the December 7, 2020 elections.

Report coming in from the Bantama constituency in the Ashanti Region indicates that a fight erupted before the casting of ballot began in one of the electoral areas.

READ ALSO: NPP Primaries: Some 26 hotspots identified The Bantama constituency is keenly contested by incumbent MP, Daniel Okyem Aboagye and a Deputy Chief of staff, Francis Asenso Boakye.

It is unclear what might have caused the scuffle.

Watch a TV3 video online of the fight below;

Meanwhile, a total of 374 aspirants are contesting in the 168 constituencies; of which 325 are men and 51 are women.

The elections are being held within the electoral areas to ensure social distancing and COVID-19 safety protocols.

Also, some 67 constituencies will have candidates going unopposed with 101 constituencies having open contests.