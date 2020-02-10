The group known as the Suame Home Support Movement of NPP said they will protest against the move by the MP to go solo.

According to the Convener of the group, Takyi Ameyaw, "This demonstration is no to attack a personality but to attack lawlessness, to attack illegal means of enjoying power, to attack dictatorship that is threatening the ideals of the NPP."

He added: "We're here to ensure that the rule of law takes place."

Meanwhile, one John Darko who is lacing is boot to contest the Suame constituency, a seat held by the majority leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu said the party has simply refused to make the forms available.

The party is billed to hold its parliamentary primaries in areas where it has MPs on April 25, 2020.