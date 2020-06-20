In a report by Accra based Citi TV, the police stopped the sharing of the 'envelopes' at the Otaten polling station.

According to the police who refused to speak on camera, the manner in which the money was being shared was in clear breach of all COVID-19 preventive protocols as delegates were seen scrambling for the monies.

It is unclear in whose interest the distributors of the monies were working, however, an aspirant in the elections, Shiela Bartels has condemned the development, saying that she would not engage in any such an act.

“I believe that when you have a good message and you know what exactly you are presenting to people, it will sell. There is no need to try to entice them with money. These are people who have held up the party in the constituency for the past four years and they know the kind of leader they need to be able to get through the next four years. I believe that the delegates have already made up their minds,” she said.

Check the video below courtesy Citi TV.