He said he is a senior member of the NPP, therefore, he is qualified for the position.
NPP race: I'm interested in contesting 2024 presidential elections - Agric Minister
The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has served notice that he is interested in running for president on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2024 presidential elections.
"Why shouldn’t I be? I am a member of this party and a very senior member, so why shouldn’t I? The destiny of this party should be of great concern to me and for all of us as party members. If I was going to say I was not interested in running for president, I would have said so," he said in an interview on JoyNews.
Responding to allegations that he had a private meeting with some constituency chairmen of the NPP in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, where he is reported to have shared money to the executives amounting to about GH¢500,000 to announce his presidential candidate bid, Dr. Akoto said he did not share money to the NPP executives.
"I was reacting to allegations made against me that I had spent GH¢1 million, one fine afternoon in my house at Kumasi to buy delegates and whatever. I don't even know what they were talking about. I was specifically responding to those allegations," he noted.
