"Why shouldn’t I be? I am a member of this party and a very senior member, so why shouldn’t I? The destiny of this party should be of great concern to me and for all of us as party members. If I was going to say I was not interested in running for president, I would have said so," he said in an interview on JoyNews.

Pulse Ghana

Responding to allegations that he had a private meeting with some constituency chairmen of the NPP in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, where he is reported to have shared money to the executives amounting to about GH¢500,000 to announce his presidential candidate bid, Dr. Akoto said he did not share money to the NPP executives.