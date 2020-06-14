The 6 polling station executives were suspended for violating the constitution of the party.

They were part of a group of NPP members who invoked curses on some national executives during a protest at Nabewam against 2nd National Vice Chairman, Fredrick Freduah Antoh.

The protests were held after the disqualification of their preferred parliamentary aspirant, Francis Owusu-Akyaw ahead of the party’s June, 20 parliamentary primaries.

The suspended polling station executives are Ransford Osei (Polling Station Secretary, Juaben Anglican JHS ‘A’), Yaw Owusu Collins (Polling Station Chairman, Juaben Court Yard 1), Owusu Tawiah (Polling Station Secretary, Bomfa United Primary School), Collins Obeng Berko (Polling Station Chairman, Bomfa United Primary School), Dickson Amoah (Polling Station Chairman, Nobewam M/A Primary School) and Charles Agyemang Boateng (Polling Station Organiser, Bomfa United Primary School).

Below is a copy of the suspension letter

TWENTY-ONE (21) DAYS SUSPENSION

I have been directed by the National Executive Council (NEC) to suspend you from the Party and its activities including internal elections with effect from 12th June 2020 – 2nd July 2020.

On Friday, 5th June 2020, you misconducted yourself by invoking curses against leadership of the party for disqualifying parliamentary aspirant which violate the party’s constitution, article 3 and 4. It is my fervent hope that you will desist from any misconduct behaviour henceforth.

Thank You.

Yours faithfully,

Signed

Alex Kwabena Sarfo Kantanka

cc

The Ashanti Regional Chairman

Regional party

Juaben Constituency.