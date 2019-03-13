This was announced by the General Secretary, John Boadu, to the media in Accra.

The NPP said it shall hold an Extraordinary Regional Annual Delegates Conference to elect the officers.

The decision was arrived at by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) at its meeting held on Tuesday, 12 March 2019, at the party headquarters, and was subsequently ratified by National Council, same day. The meeting had in attendance President Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, the Chief of Staff, the party’s National Chairman and other NEC members.

“If on the other hand, any regional officer is desirous of contesting for a different position, then he/she shall vacate his/her current position, in order to be eligible to contest for the new position. Consequently, the position he/she was occupying shall be declared vacant for fresh nominations to be filed,” the NPP said in a statement.

The party’s NEC further directed that, all persons serving as regional executives through appointment of elections in regions that have been split, have the option of choosing where they want to be, and shall maintain their current positions.