The President made the declaration after he was acclaimed by the National Executive Committee of the NPP as the 2020 presidential candidate at a ceremony in Accra on Saturday, May 27, 2020.

NEC unanimously accepted Nana Akufo-Addo's nominee and approved making Dr. Bawumia the official running mate for the President.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Bawumia expressed gratitude to Nana Addo and the NPP for choosing him again and promised not to disappoint the President and the party.

He urged members of the Party to desist from any acts of bickering and petty squabbles in the forthcoming parliamentary primary but remain united towards retaining power in the December polls.

They should also go out in their numbers to register when the Electoral Commission (EC) opens the new biometric registration.

He also urged the electorate to vote massively for him and the NPP Parliamentary Candidates to continue with the life-changing policies programmes being implemented by the NPP government.