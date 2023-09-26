ADVERTISEMENT
NPP's unconstitutional decisions tactically skewed in favour of one aspirant — Alan

Emmanuel Tornyi

A prominent figure of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen has announced his decision to break away from the party and run as an independent candidate in the 2024 general elections.

Alan John Kyerematen
Kyerematen's decision has sent shockwaves through the political landscape, as he has been a steadfast member of the NPP for many years.

At a press conference held in Accra on Monday, September 25, 2023, Kyerematen gave reasons why he decided to resign from the NPP.

This is the second time Kyerematen has quit from the NPP.

Feeling bitter about the loss in the 2007 presidential primary and what he described subsequently as being sidelined, Alan in 2008 resigned from the NPP in a similar move but was politically coerced and later rejoined the party.

Alan said the National Council made some of the most controversial and contentious decisions in the history of the party when they rejected a petition signed by nine out of the ten aspirants, requesting for the super delegates conference to be held in one location, as well as allowing each delegate to the conference to nominate five persons, instead of one, in line with the provisions in the party's constitution.

He said the delegates' conference was strategically and tactically skewed in favour of one particular aspirant adding that the level of intimidation and monetization that characterized the conference was unprecedented in the history of internal elections of the NPP.

He indicated that the decisions made by the National Council to vary the rules of procedure for the run-off, arising from the conference in direct contravention of both the constitution of the party and the guidelines issued by the presidential elections committee.

He averred that the unconstitutional decisions would go down in history as a travesty of justice, and a demonstration of high-handedness by the highest decision-making body of the NPP.

