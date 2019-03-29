He said it is only the NDC that can redeem the country of its current economic woes.

Bagbin said the NDC has proved over time that it is the only party that is able to solve Ghana's economic challenges.

“Whether it is the time of Busia or Kufuor, Ghanaians have always ended up gravitating towards the party with the more practical philosophy for the development of the country. A party like NDC, which at the moment is the only party which has demonstrated that it has the practical solutions to save Ghana,” Mr Bagbin said in a statement.

Bagbin said that is what the NPP did under Busia and Kufuor, and are doing under Akufo-Addo which has widened the gap between the rich.

“Compare this to the philosophy of the NDC which says that we need to provide equal opportunities for all and in doing so, we must build a manufacturing base for our country, we must build more schools, we must build more hospitals."

According to him, the reason the NPP had failed to advance the development of Ghana anytime they were in power is that the party’s political philosophy did not respond to the needs of the country.

“At the heart of the capitalist philosophy is the thinking that big businesses should be funded so that they, in turn, can employ others and cause a trickle-down effect. The big businesses in this context, are supposed to be multinationals that manufacture their own products."

“However, the level of development of Ghana at the moment does not fit the ideal conditions for such trickle-down effect to happen."