According to the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress, it is far-fetched that young Ghanaians aspiring to become lawyers are failing genuinely in such high numbers.

Responding to a question during his Facebook broadcast on Monday, December 23, Mr Mhama said the General Legal Council and other stakeholders should make legal education laisser-faire so as to enable more people to have a legal education in Ghana.

He added that even if the laisser-faire results in churning out substandard lawyers, it is up to the public to select the best out of the many.

“You can’t stop people from reaching their career goals. if they want to be lawyers let them be lawyers. The public will select the best ones amongst them to represent. So, it is not for you to deliberately curtail their attaining those goals by failing them,” the former president said.