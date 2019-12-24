The two traditional leaders have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime, murder and causing unlawful harm in connection with the shooting incident at Mankessim during the installation of a new queen mother.

While the newly enstooled queen mother was being transported in a palanquin and paraded in a procession along the Mankessim Anafo road, some gunmen in a storey building near the Anafo junction opened fire at those taking part in the procession.

Two people, including a Bureau of National Investigations officer for the Mfantsiman Constituency, were killed while 8 others including a policeman sustained various degrees of injuries.

The Central Regional police arrested the chief and the queen mother who were believed to be behind the plot to distort the enstoolment process.

So far, 13 people including the chief and queen mother have been remanded into police custody following the shooting incident at Mankessim.

They two are to reappear before the court on January 18, 2020, according to Adompnline.com.