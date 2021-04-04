RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah aids 400 constituents in apprenticeship programme

Evans Effah

The Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi constituency in the Eastern Region, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has supported some 400 people from his constituency on a fully-paid apprenticeship programme.

According to the Information Minister, the programme, which “will include hairdressers, dressmakers, welders, carpenters and other trades.”

In all 400 beneficiaries will have their costs paid and logistics provided. God help us to succeed,” Mr Nkrumah said.

He also inspected work on the Akyemansa Sports Complex.

According to him, the project is 70 per cent complete, adding that “We look forward to receiving the Black Stars here someday”.

The Akokoaso-Kumanin road has also now started receiving attention. It will shorten the journey to Accra as we can now pass through the Kumanin forest,” he said.

“Chia has also received a mobile telephone mast to improve connectivity and economic activity. I ended the day with a youth town hall meeting at Brenasi, taking feedback on our 1st session in the 8th Parliament,” the minister added.

Evans Effah Evans Effah

