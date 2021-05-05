Osafo Maafo-led committee submits final report on 2020 election to NPP

Presenting the report on behalf of the 9-member committee, its Chairman, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, explained the rigorous processes the committee went through in coming out with what he described as a ‘Comprehensive Report’.

According to him, the committee had engaged all the relevant stakeholders of the party across the 275 constituencies of the country pursuant to its mandate.

John Boadu, the NPP General Secretary, who received the report on behalf of the party, commended the members of the Review Committee for doing an excellent job and gave them an assurance that the party would religiously peruse the report and take the necessary steps to implement the recommendations therein, some of which may require constitutional amendments.

Pulse Ghana

The party’s chief scribe also disclosed that following the presentation of the report, the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) would meet sometime next week to, among other things, officially adopt the report, which is expected to guide the operations of the party in the short to medium term.