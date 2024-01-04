OSP can't probe businessman trying to bribe NPP MPs — Kissi Agyebeng

Agyebeng emphasized that the necessity of the accuser’s cooperation and testimony, stating that the gathered intelligence and investigation alone are insufficient for criminal charges.

Due to the MPs’ lack of cooperation, Agyebeng concludes that pursuing criminal proceedings against the identified suspect would currently serve no useful purpose but leaves room for a possible reopening of the investigation if circumstances change.

In November 2022, Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Andy Appiah-Kubi, alleged that the said businessman had attempted to bribe the MPs in order to stop them from going ahead with threats to not cooperate with government business if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo does not sack Ken Ofori-Atta and the then Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen, from office.