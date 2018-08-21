Otiko Djaba rejects Ambassadorial role; retires from politics

news

Outgoing Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba, has decided to turn down her appointment as Ghana’s Ambassador to Italy.

Her decision comes after she also confirmed that she has resigned from active politics.

READ ALSO: Rest in Peace: Former Ashanti Regional Minister dies

Mrs. Djaba was one of the Ministers who were affected by President Akufo-Addo’s first reshuffle after being replaced by Hajia Alima Mahama.

But she was reassigned to become Ghana’s new Ambassador to Italy.

However, she has turned down her new post, explaining that she wants to concentrate on taking care of her family.

Speaking to the Daily Graphic, Mrs. Djaba said she is “not ready” to be moved away from her family.

She explained that she was bowing out of politics to take care of her ex-husband who has had stroke for the past six years.

READ ALSO: Kofi Annan: In memoriam of a man who sacrificed his life fixing what he did not break

“At 56 years, I want to relax and enjoy my family and life and, therefore, I am not ready to take up the appointment as Ambassador to Italy,” Mrs. Djaba told the Daily Graphic.

“I am the one who has been taking care of him (her ex-husband) since he got sick and I cannot abandon him now.”

She added that she has already communicated her decision to turn down the Ambassadorial role to the President and is ready to begin a new chapter of life devoid of politics.