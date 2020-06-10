The C.I came into force after the approval by the plenary report of the Subsidiary Legislation Committee of the House which recommended the same.

The approval which was opposed by the Minority caucus had to go down the wire as a division, pursuant to Order 113, was evoked to determine the fate of the CI.

At the end of the voting process, 106 Members voted in favour of the C.I, and 96 kicked against it.

The C.I signed by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, in line with article 51 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana is seeking to amend Regulation 1 of the Public Elections (Registration of Voters) Regulations, 2016 (C1. 91).

According to the C.I and by the substitution for sub-regulation (3) of (3), "a person who applies for registration as a voter shall provide as evidence of identification one of the following:

(a) a passport;

(b) a national identification card; or (c) one voter registration identification guarantee form as set out in Form One of the Schedule, that has been completed and signed by two registered voters and (b) by the substitution for sub-regulation (4) of "(4) Despite paragraph (c) of sub-regulation (3), a registered voter shall not guarantee the identity of more than ten persons".