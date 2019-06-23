It follows what the ex-president says is the government's inability to fulfill its electoral promises.

He accused the NPP of making false promises just to win political power.

“It was in 2016 that NPP elevated false promises to a historic level," the former President said.

"It was just like anything the people want to hear because we want political power but you forget that when you have done that and you come into power, the reality will catch up with youToday, a large group of people are disappointed with the NPP,” he added.

Mr Mahama is leading the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) into the 2020 election, after losing his re-election bid to then candidate Nana Akufo-Addo.