People say I’m the best Vice President in Ghana’s history - Dr. Bawumia

He made this known at an engagement with the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“Remember I have never been President and I don’t have that authority but I have been Vice President and if you look at my track record, people say I’m the best Vice President in history,” he said.

He also said the country’s current tax structure is not fit for purpose, and he therefore wants the tax system to change.

ADVERTISEMENT

He argues it's about time Ghana becomes competitive like other countries like Estonia.

Pulse Ghana

“In 2025, we are going to grant a tax amnesty to all businesses and individuals and start afresh. We are going to start a new system - a flat tax system; so we are going to wipe the slate clean for every individual and every business and Ghana is going to start a new tax system - a flat tax system as we have in Estonia”.

“In addition, we are going to do faceless audits. Officials should not come to businesses to do audits. With the digital framework, we should have the information and audit facelessly”, he added.

Meanwhile, the Vice President has vowed to move Ghana from a social intervention economy to a private sector-led one.

ADVERTISEMENT