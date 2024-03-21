ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

People say I’m the best Vice President in Ghana’s history - Dr. Bawumia

Evans Annang

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has lauded his impact as the deputy of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

He said though he has not been a President, he has initiated several policies that have benefitted Ghanaians.

Recommended articles

He made this known at an engagement with the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“Remember I have never been President and I don’t have that authority but I have been Vice President and if you look at my track record, people say I’m the best Vice President in history,” he said.

He also said the country’s current tax structure is not fit for purpose, and he therefore wants the tax system to change.

ADVERTISEMENT

He argues it's about time Ghana becomes competitive like other countries like Estonia.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Pulse Ghana

“In 2025, we are going to grant a tax amnesty to all businesses and individuals and start afresh. We are going to start a new system - a flat tax system; so we are going to wipe the slate clean for every individual and every business and Ghana is going to start a new tax system - a flat tax system as we have in Estonia”.

“In addition, we are going to do faceless audits. Officials should not come to businesses to do audits. With the digital framework, we should have the information and audit facelessly”, he added.

Meanwhile, the Vice President has vowed to move Ghana from a social intervention economy to a private sector-led one.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, Ghana would become competitive in the ECOWAS sub-region if it addresses the high taxes, the exchange rate regime as well as creates a congenial environment for private sector growth.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sammy Gyamfi

NDC condemns ineptitude and corruption in NPP govt's handling of African Games

Okada riders

I'll legalise 'Okada' business and introduce electric motorbikes — Mahama

Parliament of Ghana

MPs raise concerns over conditions of service

Electoral Comissioner Jean Mensah and Bossman Asare

All of our BVDs are accounted for, only 5 laptops are missing — EC to NDC MPs