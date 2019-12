In a desperate move to win power, it is increasingly looking like the 2020 election will be hit by massive vote buying.

NDC-branded cylinders

Photos that have emerged online show cylinders that are branded with logos of both the NDC and NPP.

According to a report by GHBase, the branded cylinders will be distributed to party supporters ahead of the 2020 polls.

NPP-branded cylinders

Pulse Ghana, however, cannot confirm which specific persons from the NPP and NDC are behind the branded cylinders.