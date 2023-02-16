We'll make tertiary education free if PNC wins power — Janet Nabla

She indicated that apart from the free tertiary education, the PNC government will also ensure massive investments in the agriculture sector of the economy to grow more to feed the people and also export.

"We are going to extend free education to tertiary," she said on TV3 adding that "we [PNC] are also going to invest in agriculture."

Talking about the gargantuan size of the NPP government, Janet Nabla said the PNC made a request to the President to downsize but that has not been heeded.

"We told the government to downsize, we are still hoping that they will do it," she added.

Pulse Ghana

Earlier, the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to immediately downsize his government machinery and cut down on expenditure to build confidence in his commitment to solving the country's economic problems.

The Charismatic Council said downsizing the government and cutting down on expenditure will demonstrate to Ghanaians that the call for burden sharing is not just all talk but also backed by action.