Sammy Gyamfi was invited over an alleged cybercrime offense lodged against him by the Jubilee House.

According to reports by Graphiconline, a source at the investigative body confirmed the invitation, however, would not throw any more light on the alleged offense.

He said that Sammy Gyamfi is being requested to assist in an investigation into the complaint by the seat of government.

NDC's Sammy Gyamfi

The source said, "We only said we would want to meet him on Friday."

Telephone calls by Pulse.com.gh to Sammy Gyamfi went through but no answer.