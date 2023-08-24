ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Police suggest route change for Minority's protest to ensure public safety

Evans Effah

The Accra Regional Police Command has issued a statement in response to the notice of a public protest submitted by the Minority in Parliament, thanking them for their cooperation and outlining security concerns related to the planned demonstration.

Ghana police
Ghana police

In the statement, Dr. Sayibu Pabi Gariba, the Commissioner of Police and Regional Commander for Accra, expressed gratitude to the Minority Leadership for their willingness to engage with the police regarding the proposed public protest scheduled for Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

Recommended articles

The police emphasized several key points:

  1. Security Concerns at the Bank of Ghana: The police recognized the importance of the Bank of Ghana as a security installation and expressed concerns that the protest and picketing planned around this institution could potentially endanger public order, public safety, and the essential services provided by the bank.
  2. Overcrowded Routes: The police pointed out that the proposed route from Makola through Rawlings Park and Opera Square typically experiences high levels of human and vehicular traffic. They emphasized that such congestion could easily compromise security, leading to potential violence and risks to public order and safety.
  3. Route Relocation Proposal: In light of these concerns, the police suggested that the NDC Minority relocates the route and destination for their picketing. Specifically, they proposed that the protest commence from the frontage of Parliament House, proceed through Osu Cemetery Traffic Light, and terminate at Independence Square. This alternative route was proposed in the interest of maintaining public order and safety.

The statement concluded by reaffirming the police's commitment to upholding law and order during the planned public protest, within the scope of their mandate as the Ghana Police Service.

ADVERTISEMENT

The response from the Accra Regional Police Command reflects their dedication to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens during public demonstrations while respecting the democratic right to protest. The Minority in Parliament is expected to consider the police's recommendations as they finalize their plans for the upcoming protest on September 5, 2023.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is a seasoned journalist with a passion for news journalism, communications, and public relations. With over a decade of experience in the field, he has established himself as a prominent figure in the media industry.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cecilia Abena Dapaah

Cecilia Dapaah responds to claims of tainted assets amid ongoing legal battle

Kennedy Agyapong

Don’t compare me to Trump, I’m more experienced – Kennedy Agyapong

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vote for me because I've contributed to the transformation of Ghana — Bawumia

Francis Asenso-Boakye

A vote for Dr. Bawumia will show that the NPP is not an Akan party – Asenso-Boakye