In the statement, Dr. Sayibu Pabi Gariba, the Commissioner of Police and Regional Commander for Accra, expressed gratitude to the Minority Leadership for their willingness to engage with the police regarding the proposed public protest scheduled for Tuesday, September 5, 2023.
Police suggest route change for Minority's protest to ensure public safety
The Accra Regional Police Command has issued a statement in response to the notice of a public protest submitted by the Minority in Parliament, thanking them for their cooperation and outlining security concerns related to the planned demonstration.
The police emphasized several key points:
- Security Concerns at the Bank of Ghana: The police recognized the importance of the Bank of Ghana as a security installation and expressed concerns that the protest and picketing planned around this institution could potentially endanger public order, public safety, and the essential services provided by the bank.
- Overcrowded Routes: The police pointed out that the proposed route from Makola through Rawlings Park and Opera Square typically experiences high levels of human and vehicular traffic. They emphasized that such congestion could easily compromise security, leading to potential violence and risks to public order and safety.
- Route Relocation Proposal: In light of these concerns, the police suggested that the NDC Minority relocates the route and destination for their picketing. Specifically, they proposed that the protest commence from the frontage of Parliament House, proceed through Osu Cemetery Traffic Light, and terminate at Independence Square. This alternative route was proposed in the interest of maintaining public order and safety.
The statement concluded by reaffirming the police's commitment to upholding law and order during the planned public protest, within the scope of their mandate as the Ghana Police Service.
The response from the Accra Regional Police Command reflects their dedication to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens during public demonstrations while respecting the democratic right to protest. The Minority in Parliament is expected to consider the police's recommendations as they finalize their plans for the upcoming protest on September 5, 2023.
