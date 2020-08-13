Speaking to veteran Journalist Kweku Sintim Misa on the KSM Show, yet to be aired, the former Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast decried the tendency of politicians to wade into insults at a time that Ghanaians expect them to focus on real policy issues.

From snippets of the show shared on social, the running mate of former president John Mahama took the opportunity to link the effect of insults on the moral fibre of society and how that weakens the effect of policy.

She admonished politicians, saying “we shouldn’t get to the level where we think that to be a politician you must insult people. I don’t think so. When the fabrics of society get weak, none of the policies will help you. Our parents didn’t raise us to go insulting people.”

It comes in the wake of claims by members of the NDC that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia reduced the dignity of the office.

On a Metro TV’s evening programme last week Thursday, renowned Economist and consultant to several global development Institutions Dr Nii Moi Thompson called out Dr Bawumia saying “his public utterances tended to demean and insult other people in a way that all the previous Vice Presidents never behaved.”