The meeting is to affirm the officers nominated for appointment as per the party's constitution, such as the executive director and the director of operations.

The newly-elected National Chairman of the party, Nana Ofori Owusu said that the PPP holds the agenda for "true change" in the country's growth and development aspirations.

He said, "We’ll pursue aggressive policies, programmes, and social interventions to rejuvenate indigenous businesses and transform the economy for rapid growth and development if voted into power in the December 7, 2020, general election."

READ ALSO: PPP will walk the talk on all-inclusive Gov’t - Nduom

According to him, "We must break out of the yoke and lift cascade of darkness from over us, we need to change our minds and begin to see there is something far greater for us and this change is the Progressive People's Party.

"If given the nod, a PPP government will not embark on an ideological mission, but pursue practical solutions to challenges facing the country through a progressive way of thinking since we're pragmatists, we’ll bring food, good health, roads, education and create jobs and affordable housing units for the citizenry."

The new national executives are Felix Ograh, First National Vice Chairman, Belinda Segbedzi, Second Vice-Chairman, Ban Saliah, Third National Chairman and Paa Kow Ackon, National Secretary, Abena Acheampomaa, National Treasurer and Divine Nkrumah, Director of Operations,

The rest are Paul Bio, National Director of Research, Felix Mantey, Director of Communications, Kofi Siaw, Director of Policy, Faisal Sadat, National Youth Organiser, and Jessica Manuel, National Women's Coordinator.

READ ALSO: PPP reintroduces “yeresesamu” mantra

The party will open nominations for the election of a presidential candidate on July 21, 2020, and close it on August 18, 2020.

It is unclear whether Dr. Nduom will contest this year's presidential primaries.

Dr. Nduom joined the meeting via Hang Out, an online communication platform, from his base in the United States of America due to the ban on international arrivals to prevent the spread of COVID-19.