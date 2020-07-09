The Executive Council of the GFA which is the highest decision-making body of the Ghanaian football governing body annulled the 2019-2020 GPL after it failed to persuade the government to sanction the return of the league after it had been suspended since March as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The politician and business mogul has poured out his anger over the decision for the leadership of the Ghana Football Association to cancel the league without consulting the clubs who elected them to steer the affairs of football in the country.

“Who is this that is cancelling this league, and who is this that is considering the financial and the health impact of all of this?” he inquired during an interview with UK-based GN Radio and Channel 7 TV.

“It is not the club owners, and strange enough in Ghana, it is not the club owners who are calling for the cancellation, and nobody called me as a club owner to ask me what is my opinion to be done."

“We have people they're calling as football administrators; a football administrator doesn't have a penny or a pesewa in the game. Somebody who is elected by people we have employed to work for us cannot tell me, and shouldn't be put in a position to tell me what I should and should not do," he said.

Dr Ndoum, who was also the Presidential candidate for the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) during the 2016 general elections, also stated that the clubs were a private entity and knew how to run their business but it appeared government was interfering with their affairs this time around.

"It should not be up to government to tell a private enterprise what to do, except what the government is telling everybody else what to do.

"It is about time that the people who have invested in football as private enterprises that we are should be the ones calling for the cancellation of football in Ghana and that a league should be there that is owned, managed and controlled by those who have invested in football in Ghana.

“This is what happens in the UK and those administrators they've hired, they come and go, but it is the owners who make the decisions," he noted.

“Owners of the big clubs in the English Premier League get together and they have a strong affiliation to help each other in terms of commercial, there's nothing that stops Ghana from doing that same financial consideration.

“It is the owners who should have sat down to decide [whether] we can handle it this way or not, but nobody talked to us. I hear that there was a call among the managers of the teams but the managers that I have recruited and I pay cannot go and make decisions for me", he stated.