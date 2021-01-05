According to him, the EC boss has remained focused and determined despite accusations and allegations leveled against her by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of rigging the elections in favour of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Professor Stephen Adei

"I think she is the best EC Chair we have ever had in terms of competence," he said in an interview on Accra-based Joy FM.

He stated that "From day one, they have always piled up to paint her negative.

"I have counted to about eight to 10 cases, the NDC will issue a false statement. She will then issue a statement that it is false.

"They will not say anything and move to the next one and issue a false statement and the cycle continues."