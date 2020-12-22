On Thursday, December 17, 2020, some aggrieved supporters of the NDC massed up on the street of the Electoral Commission (EC) headquarters to protest against the election results declared in favour of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Clad in black and red attire, the angry NDC supporters are chanting war songs and hoisting placards to express their displeasure.

The supporters want the Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa to declare the results in favour of John Mahama because they claim the EC rigged the elections.

After the polls, the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council called for calm amid ongoing post-election agitations.

The council stated that they have observed developments in the political environment that borders on the peace, security, and stability of the nation after the December 7 presidential election.

John Mahama

John Mahama in a statement commended the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) "for the recognition of protests as an instrument of democratic expression."

He said: "Elections can be emotive...the EC's incompetent handling of the Dec 7 poll leaves a sour taste in the mouths of all patriotic citizens."

"It is important to hold the EC accountable to ensure that it purifies itself and rises again to be the leading electoral body on our continent, Africa.

"I still urge all who feel outraged by the EC's conduct to manifest their displeasure in a manner that is peaceful," he added.