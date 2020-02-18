According to her, Prof. Emmanuel Martey is a hypocrite because, under the erstwhile John Mahama administration, he consistently attacked his personality and tagged his leadership with corruption but has kept quiet under the crippling administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

"I'm disappointed in Very Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Martey for saying pastors and Christians should stay away from Politics. In 2016 Prof. Martey was always insulting and attacking former President Mahama, what has changed now? Prof. Martey and other religious leaders are all quiet now they are all hypocrites," Anita Desoso said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

"If you are a religious leader you must be fair and not biased, why have they fail to criticizing the incompetent Akufo-Addo government?" she added.

This comes after the former Presby moderator advised pastors and other religious to desist from doing politics.

He said "Christian organisations and churches must use the Bible as a tool for the moral conscience of the government and political leaders, but not to use it to engage in partisan politics", urging Christian organisations and churches to stay away from partisan politics, "but rather educate the public on political issues and matters of national interest".

"Although there are instances of politics in the Bible, Jesus refused to partake in it by refusing to be crowned a king, and by refusing to enter into confrontations with the Jewish leaders, so should all Christian organisations also desist from entering into politics," Prof. Martey said.

Rev. Prof. Martey's comment comes after the Catholic Bishops Conference of Ghana said they don't openly criticize the Akufo-Addo government because they engage with the government at several levels.